"I'm so sorry" - Nikki Bella details private conversation with 6-time WWE champion; reveals personal request

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella recently talked about her conversation with a popular 6-time champion. The legend also revealed details about her personal request. The star in question is none other than IYO SKY.

The Genius of the SKY has won the WWE Women's Championship once, the Women's World Championship once, NXT Women's Championship once, and the Women's Tag Team Championship twice on the main roster and once in the developmental brand.

During the latest edition of The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Bella revealed that Brie had asked her to get a video from IYO SKY for her son, Buddy. The Hall of Famer talked about the conversation she had with SKY backstage, highlighting that the former Women's World Champion took the time out to make a cute video for her nephew despite the pressure of main eventing Evolution.

"I'm like, 'IYO, I'm so sorry to ask you this right now, but my sister's son, Buddy, my nephew, is in love with you. Can you please do a video for him?' You guys, she did the cutest video for Bud. I mean, and just so she was like filming it, in my head I'm like, 'He's gonna die,'" she said. [13:25 - 13:47]

Check out the video below:

Nikki Bella sent a message to Stephanie Vaquer after WWE RAW

On this week's RAW, Nikki Bella locked horns with Chelsea Green in a singles match. After winning the bout, Bella was attacked by Green's teammates, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. The WWE Hall of Famer was then saved by Stephanie Vaquer.

After the show, Nikki took to Instagram to share several photos from the red brand's show. She also sent a message to Vaquer, calling her a "real one."

"A real one 🔥 La Primera 💋 @stephanie.vaquer. With a little dump from the past few days. really loved sharing the locker room with the NXT women. They reminded me so much of my girls and me when we were started out," Nikki wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Nikki Bella going into WWE SummerSlam 2025.

