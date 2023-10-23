"I'm Sorry"- WWE Superstar sends a message to Taylor Swift's fans after calling her a 'six'

The feud between a current WWE Superstar and Taylor Swift fans has heated up. The star in question is Grayson Waller, who had a long message for the music artist's fans.

Waller recently took a massive shot at Taylor Swift, calling her a 'six.' The SmackDown star's comments did not sit well with 'Swifties,' who swamped Waller's mentions with hateful messages.

However, the rising star doubled down in his latest message on social media, trolling the music artist's fans in his typical way.

"It’s been crazy 24 hours. I know a lot of people are upset about the joke I made on The Bump about Taylor Swift. A lot of you don’t know me, or who I am, so for those people, my name is Grayson Waller. Hottest superstar in WWE right now. I host the Grayson Waller Effect. To sum everything up… I’m sorry. I’m sorry that you define yourself by another woman and her accomplishments. It’s kinda sad, to be honest. Now all these swamp donkeys in my DMs saying mean things. Saying I am a zero out of ten. Leave the roasting to professionals, stick to tying friendship bracelets like four-year-olds." [0:05 - 0:48]

What did WWE star Grayson Waller say about Taylor Swift?

Grayson Waller has not taken a long time to establish himself on the main roster and has quickly become a prominent member of the SmackDown brand.

The star's heel antics have earned him praise from fans and critics alike. One of the biggest examples of his work is his recent comment on WWE's The Bump, which riled up millions of Taylor Swift's fans.

Here's what the rising star said when he appeared on The Bump with Austin Theory:

“Good for Trav. I’m not the kind of guy who’d settle for a 6, but each to their own. To me personally, I like a little bit of spice — I like a 9 or a 10. I know Austin [Theory] does, too. Good for him [Travis] for settling and trying his best.” [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Grayson Waller is currently teaming up with Austin Theory on SmackDown. In his short time on the main roster, the Aussie Icon has already been involved in segments with legends such as John Cena and Edge.