"I'm there in spirit my friend" - CM Punk sends heartfelt message to 47-year-old star after retirement announcement 

CM Punk recently took to social media to send a heartfelt message to his longtime friend Homicide. The 47-year-old star is retiring from professional wrestling.

His retirement match will take place today in Brooklyn, NY, and he will team up with Bull James to take on Mike Santana and Afa Jr. in a tag team match. The former TNA X Division Champion announced on Facebook that the reason he's retiring from wrestling is because of a cyst on his brain that is causing him vision and speech issues.

CM Punk shared three photos of himself with Samoa Joe and Homicide in his Instagram Story, and each one had a caption. They each read:

"Homicide. One of a kind. Thinking about my friend and his career today."

"He will leave his fingerprints all over the wrestling landscape."

The last one read:

"I'm there in spirit, my friend."

Dominik Mysterio has expressed his true feelings for CM Punk

Dirty Dom and The Second City Saint have known each other longer than most people think. The Judgment Day member was involved in the former WWE Champion's feud with his father Rey Mysterio many years ago when he was still very young.

Speaking on Treasure Hunting with Moses The Jeweler, Dominik Mysterio blatantly said he doesn't like The Voice of the Voiceless.

“I don’t like Punk. He’s old and beat up. If I keep going, I'll get in trouble because I don’t like [him]. I got someone over here to keep me in line. If I say anything out of line, I’m gonna get in trouble right here. But f**k CM Punk," Mysterio said.

When Punk made his WWE in-ring return, his first two matches were against Dominik Mysterio, and he won both matches. If they have a feud on TV, they won't run out of stories to tell.

