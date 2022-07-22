"I'm still angry Cody from 2015" - Cody Rhodes teases his next WWE moment of the year after winning ESPY award

Cody Rhodes won the 2022 ESPY for Best WWE Moment of the Year. His return, despite being cut short just two months in, has been impactful. Looking to the future, Rhodes teased his next WWE moment of the year.

Cody Rhodes made one of the best comebacks in the last decade and has been treated as a top-tier superstar. Despite many believing that he wouldn't leave AEW, he became the first superstar to jump ship to WWE rather than from WWE to Tony Khan's promotion. His bold decision seems to have paid off already.

Addressing his ESPY 2022 award, The American Nightmare said that he is already looking forward to 2023. Referencing his angry state in 2015 (a year before he left WWE to become a bigger star), he revealed that he still has a chip on his shoulder and teased his 2023 comeback as the next WWE moment of the year:

“You know, it’s a little bit of that new blood. I’m still angry Cody from 2015, so to be able to show up and be like, you know, ‘They voted for me’ — It definitely is not something I take for granted. And if anything, it’s kind of positioned me where I’m looking at 2023. I need to be back so you’ve got to find another moment, and I think I know what that moment could be in terms of getting back here for another ESPY WWE Moment of the Year.” (H/T WrestlingInc)

Fans will certainly be excited to see him back in the ring in 2023.

Cody Rhodes' latest health update wasn't an encouraging one

WWE revealed in their statement that Cody Rhodes is expected to be out for 9 months following surgery for his torn pectoral muscle. While there has been speculation that WWE simply exaggerated the number, Rhodes himself didn't provide a positive update.

Speaking to Comicbook.com recently, The American Nightmare revealed that the progress has been very slow in terms of his recovery:

"So they're [WWE] going so slow with me because I think they're terrified I'm gonna try to do something. I'm not. The PT is slow. There is an 80-year-old lady named Betty who does PT with me. I think she will be ready to wrestle before I'm ready to wrestle," Rhodes said.

Time will tell when Rhodes gets to return to the ring. From the looks of things, the early 2023 timeline may not be as realistic as some might hope.

