"I'm still capable"- WWE veteran on whether they could still compete in the ring

WWE legend and longtime industry veteran MVP still believes he can compete inside the squared circle.

The former longest-reigning United States Champion returned to the company at the 2020 Royal Rumble and has remained as a regular character in weekly programming. MVP formed the dominant Hurt Business faction and now manages the giant Omos, who came up short against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 but destroyed Elias on last night's episode of RAW.

MVP may be excelling as a manager these days, but that doesn't mean he still doesn't think he's capable of competing for WWE. In fact, MVP told Chris Van Vliet over WrestleMania weekend that he keeps himself in pretty good shape considering his age:

"I’m not as eager to climb into the ring as I once was, but when necessary, I’m still capable. I take pretty good care of myself, and I try to stay active, I still do Brazilian jiu-jitsu, but as I’ve gotten older, my workouts have changed. I don’t do regular bodybuilder workouts. Now, I try to do workouts that are more about function and movement. I am coming into my age and embracing my mortality," said MVP. (3:56-4:45)

You can check out the full interview below.

WWE set new records for this weekend's WrestleMania 39 premium live event

WWE continues to cement its legacy. This past weekend's WrestleMania 39 set multiple new records for the Stamford-based company, ones that will be hard to beat in the foreseeable future.

The 39th edition of the Showcase of the Immortals had the largest viewership audience in history, the largest WrestleMania gate of all time, and the highest amount of merchandise sold. Triple H tweeted about these milestones early yesterday morning.

While many in WWE should take a bow, Bloodline's Paul Heyman believes this is all due to the star power of the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. One thing is for certain, whether it was Reigns or not, the wrestling universe will remember this WrestleMania for years to come.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes