"We The GOATs! "- Bloodline member says WrestleMania 39 success was due to Roman Reigns

The Bloodline is one of the top stables in WWE, and recently, one of the faction members, Paul Heyman, credited Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the success of WrestleMania 39.

This year's Show of Shows was held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. In a post-show press conference, Triple H announced that the two-night event is now the most successful WrestleMania in the company's history.

WWE recently posted a pic of their stats which touted their weekend's success. This includes attendance, viewership, gates, merchandise sales, and social media interactions.

When the Wiseman of The Bloodline got this information, he immediately gave credit to his Tribal Chief. Heyman took to Twitter and stated that the champ and himself are the GOATs, an opinion that is no longer a subject for debate.

"It’s very simple. These facts are uncontroverted. It’s no longer subject to debate. We The GOATs!" tweeted Heyman.

Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns continued his historic championship run at WrestleMania 39 by defeating the 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes in the evening's main event.

The Tribal Chief once again got bailed out by other members of The Bloodline in his match with The American Nightmare, especially Solo Sikoa, who delivered a Samoan Spike to Cody's neck while the referee was distracted by Paul Heyman.

The match had quite the response from the WWE Universe, with many admitting that they were shocked that this wasn't the moment Cody Rhodes would be crowned world champion.

Several AEW stars even took to Twitter to comment on how wrong that decision was for WWE.

Rhodes and Reigns are both apparently set to appear on RAW after WrestleMania, which has a history of being a show with NXT call-ups and surprise debuts. We will see if it happens again this year.

