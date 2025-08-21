"I'm still really angry" - Major WWE star confirms RAW team has split

A major WWE star has now confirmed that a team has split. The stars are no longer working together.

Ad

Most fans following WWE RAW recently will be aware that there have been difficulties between IYO SKY and the Kabuki Warriors. When Asuka and Kairi Sane tried to help her a week back, it led to her losing to Roxanne Perez thanks to distraction and miscommunication. She instructed them not to interfere in her matches going forward, but they still failed to appear on RAW, even after the match was already underway and the star was under attack.

Ad

Trending

Instead, SKY got help from Rhea Ripley, quite the unexpected source given their rivalry for the Women's World Championship. Further backstage miscommunication caused SKY to walk out on the Kabuki Warriors, leading to speculation that Damage CTRL had finally split.

In a video on her YouTube channel, Asuka spoke about the split and talked about her relationship with IYO SKY and how it dated back to their days in Japan.

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

"I'm still really angry. But today, I want to take this chance to talk about what IYO and I have been through. IYO and I teamed up back in Japan. In Japanese wrestling, there's a very strict senpai–kohai system. Since I debuted before her, I was the senpai (senior), and IYO was the kohai (junior). Normally, that means the junior must follow everything the senior says. But I never wanted to treat IYO like that. To me, that culture had no meaning, no value. So, I didn't follow that tradition. Instead, we went beyond it, we teamed up, went into different promotions together, trusted each other, and fought side by side." (00:03 - 1:23)

Ad

She went on to elaborate, saying that they met again in WWE, and when Kairi Sane went back to Japan, Asuka was left feeling alone and lonely. She admitted that having SKY by her side at the time was good, and it healed her heart. She went on to say that she wanted to support SKY and receive the same support back, but it had not happened, and that was what had disappointed her.

Ad

"When Kairi went back to Japan, I was alone and felt lonely. But just having IYO around really healed my heart. Sometimes we even stood on opposite sides of the ring, but when Kairi returned, we all stood together again as a team. Of course, IYO has her own life and path, and I have mine. But still, I wanted us to always support each other. That's why what happened this time was so deeply disappointing." (1:42 - 2:40)

Ad

Ad

Asuka and Kairi Sane are still working together, but IYO SKY has found a new WWE ally

Even while The Kabuki Warriors may no longer be her allies and the team has split up, IYO SKY has formed a new alliance.

Together with Rhea Ripley, the WWE star has become a force to be reckoned with, as Ripley has stepped in to defend her time after time when the situation has called for it.

Ad

What happens next for them as a team remains to be seen on WWE RAW.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda for the transcription and link back to this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More