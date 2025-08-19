  • home icon
Rhea Ripley Forms New Team Suddenly When Faction Finally Splits Up on WWE RAW After 1115 Days

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 19, 2025 01:39 GMT
Rhea Ripley finally had something to say (Credit: WWE RAW on Netflix)

Rhea Ripley has reacted after a faction split on RAW after more than 1115 days. The faction had survived all sorts of tribulation until this point, but now, it has sounded the death knell of the group.

Formed by Bayley back on July 30, 2022, Damage CTRL became a threat to be reckoned with. Later, with the additions of Kairi Sane and Asuka, the group only became stronger. The faction has undergone numerous changes in recent years, including the departure of Bayley and, more recently, the release of Dakota Kai. Asuka and Kairi Sane were out injured for a long time as well, until they returned recently. Through all of this, the group survived.

Now, after years, the group has broken up after Asuka confirmed on WWE RAW today that IYO SKY had told her and Kairi Sane not to come out and help her. The two stars had interfered in her match the week before, which led to her losing to Roxanne. Tonight, she won against Raquel Rodriguez, but was attacked after the bout, and was only able to get away thanks to Rhea Ripley's timely arrival.

Ripley was with her backstage when Asuka and Kairi Sane arrived, upset that IYO SKY appeared to have chosen a new ally. Rhea Ripley and SKY have been rivals throughout this time, but now they have formed a new team with SKY no longer working with Asuka and Sane.

IYO SKY is Upset with Asuka and Kairi Sane Fighting with Rhea Ripley

IYO SKY is quite upset with what is happening surrounding Asuka and Kairi Sane. The two stars turned up again this week when Rhea Ripley was backstage with her to confront the two of them on their alliance.

Ripley defending SKY against her old friends and blaming them for not helping her did not sit right with IYO. She was furious with the situation and lost her temper, shouting at everyone, and walked out on them all.

Edited by Angana Roy
