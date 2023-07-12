"I'm still not speaking with him" – WWE legend on his 30-year animosity with Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon made plenty of friends and enemies throughout his 40 years as WWE's creative figurehead between 1982 and 2022. In a recent interview, WWE legend Jacques Rougeau disclosed details about his three-decades-long rift with his former boss.

Rougeau worked for WWE between 1986 and 1994 before returning for another short run with the company in 1998. The 63-year-old is arguably best known for his portrayal of The Mountie character.

Speaking to Monte & The Pharaoh, Rougeau revealed that he has not spoken to McMahon since the mid-1990s. The former WWE star also referenced how he prefers AEW due to his wrestling academy's healthy relationship with the company's trainer QT Marshall:

"Let's face the truth, for 30 years I didn't speak with Vince McMahon," Rougeau said. "I'm still not speaking with him. They're [WWE] very strong here in Quebec, so that causes a little bit of conflict, so I'm more now AEW, of course, because working with QT Marshall and stuff like that." [14:14 – 14:32]

Rougeau won the Intercontinental Championship once and Tag Team Championship three times in WWE. He also wrestled for WCW between 1996 and 1998.

Why did Jacques Rougeau fall out with Vince McMahon?

In 1994, The Quebecers (Jacques Rougeau and Pierre Carl Ouellet) lost to Men on a Mission (Mabel and Mo) at WrestleMania 10. Rougeau had been promised the win that day, but plans changed at short notice.

The last-minute change ultimately caused the Canadian to quit WWE. He also felt that Vince McMahon failed to appreciate how hard his wrestlers worked:

"I think one thing Vince never understood is us being on the road 25 days a month in a row and not seeing our families, and wanting to make it to the top, wanting to get the belts, wanting to get the merchant value that you have as a character. Everybody's fighting for that top spot, and we're all waiting in line to get the belts." [15:03 – 15:22]

Rougeau has never been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Earlier this year, wrestling icon Hulk Hogan questioned why his former co-worker has not yet joined the elite group.

