"I'm struggling"- Liv Morgan makes a heartfelt request to current champion

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently sent a message to Bianca Belair, asking the current RAW Women's Champion to help her prepare her gear for Royal Rumble.

The EST of WWE frequently makes her own gear, a task that most performers leave to a professional. Belair crafts all of her ring gear by hand and has even made attire for her husband, Montez Ford, at times. The 33-year-old recently revealed that she made her gear for Crown Jewel while on the road.

Liv Morgan recently announced herself for the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match. She disclosed that she's suffering an attire crisis for the upcoming Premium Live Event as her gear maker is all booked during that time. The former SmackDown Women's Champion then requested Bianca Belair to help her with the same.

"Hahahahah B bless me and make my gear for rumble 🙏😂 Im struggling 😫 @BiancaBelairWWE," Morgan tweeted.

Liv Morgan was in action on this week's SmackDown

This week's edition of SmackDown featured a backstage segment between Liv Morgan, Emma and Maxxine Dupri. The duo questioned Liv's plans to enter the Royal Rumble at #1. They were soon joined by Raquel Rodriguez, who reiterated the same message. The former NXT Women's Champion stated that she thinks someone of Morgan’s size has a better chance of succeeding if they enter later.

Rodriguez's comments did not sit well with the 28-year-old who revealed that she got her palm read today. She went on to show it to Raquel but slapped her instead. The duo then decided to settle their differences inside the squared circle.

While Liv Morgan has displayed a ferocious side since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship, the former Riott Squad member was unable to overcome Raquel Rodriguez's size and strength. Big Mami Cool picked up a victory to bounce back from her recent loss against Ronda Rousey.

Morgan is one of the favorites to win the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble and she proved it by sending Raquel over the top rope during their match. However, she will have to overcome 29 other women to get a chance to challenge for the title at WrestleMania. Things could get even tougher for the SmackDown star if she decides to enter the bout at #1.

