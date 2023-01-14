Liv Morgan reacts to slapping former champion on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan reacted to slapping Raquel Rodriguez in a backstage segment on tonight's SmackDown.

Morgan was involved in a backstage segment with Emma and Maxxine Dupri that saw the duo question Liv's plans to enter the Royal Rumble at #1. Raquel Rodriguez then walked up to the trio. She stated that she thinks someone of Morgan’s size has a better chance of succeeding if they enter later.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion then revealed that she got her palm read today. She went on to show it to Raquel but slapped her instead.

The 28-year-old reacted to the aforementioned segment on Twitter after the show ended.

Check out the post below:

The segment between Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez led to a match between the two. While the former SmackDown Women's Champion put on a good fight, Big Mami Cool was able to pick up the victory to bounce back from her recent loss against Ronda Rousey.

Liv Morgan is one of the favorites to win the Women's Royal Rumble

2022 was one of the best years of Liv Morgan's pro wrestling career as she won the Money in the Bank contract and SmackDown Women's Championship. The 28-year-old star will be hoping to emulate similar success in 2023.

Liv has displayed a new, aggressive side since losing the title to Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules last year. She was involved in a brief feud with Sonya Deville after losing the title, which ended in a No DQ match between the two.

Liv Morgan has also insisted on being the #1 entrant for the upcoming WWE Premium Live Event. She has been teaming up with Tegan Nox on the live circuit.

The duo faced off against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at last week's live event. While they were unable to win the title, Liv put Dakota through a table after the match and celebrated with the Women's Tag Team title.

Who do you think will win the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble? Sound off below and let us know!

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes