[Photo] Liv Morgan and 28-year-old SmackDown star celebrate with Women's Tag Team Championships at WWE live event 

WWE recently hosted a Sunday Stunner Live Event in Huntsville, Alabama, which featured Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox. Fans in attendance witnessed Morgan and Nox celebrate with the Women's Tag Team Championships despite being on the losing end of their match.

Morgan has been teaming up with Tegan Nox over the last few weeks. The duo also challenged Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the tag titles on SmackDown last month but were unable to win the bout.

This week's Sunday Stunner house show featured a rematch between the two teams. While Liv and Tegan were once again unable to win the bout, they had the last laugh as the former SmackDown Women's Champion put Dakota Kai through the table. The segment ended with the two babyfaces celebrating with the WWE Women's Tag Team titles.

Liv Morgan teased being the #1 entrant at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble

2022 was a great year for Liv Morgan as she won the Money in the Bank ladder match and SmackDown Women's Championship. The 28-year-old will be looking to emulate similar success in the new year as we get closer to Royal Rumble.

While the participants for the upcoming battle royal are yet to be announced, Morgan teased being the #1 entrant. The former Riott Squad member has displayed a new aggressive side since losing the title to Ronda Rousey.

She was recently involved in a heated feud with Sonya Deville that ended with a No DQ match between the two. Morgan has also showcased her newfound aggression on the live circuit and has often put her opponents through a table.

The 28-year-old spoke about her newer version during a recent chat with Corey Graves and Jackie Redmond. She said:

"2023 is all about raising the stakes; it's about being extreme, taking it to the next level. I kind of love the pain. It kind of makes me feel alive, especially after losing my title," Morgan said.

Liv Morgan is one of the most popular babyfaces in WWE and is cheered on by fans all around the world. She is one of the favorites to win the Royal Rumble and is definitely bound to be the most backed star.

