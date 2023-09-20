"I'm struggling right now” Popular WWE Hall of Famer shares unfortunate health update 

It has been more than four years since WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle retired from in-ring competition.

The 54-year-old star has been open about some of his health issues over the years after overcoming an addiction to painkillers during his WWE and IMPACT Wrestling career. Angle recently spoke to Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience where he was able to give an unfortunate health update.

"I can't feel my pinky fingers. I have a lot of atrophy in my arms. I don't have a lot of strength. I can curl for like 20 pound dumbbells. When I do triceps, I can only push the weights about 60 pounds forward. I don't have a lot of strength in my upper body. If you look at my chest right here, you'll see there's a dip here. That's from my neck. That's a nerve that died and no longer have this muscle on my chest. I have a complete ripple through my chest. It will never come back and I'm afraid it's gonna happen again, so I'm going to have to have a fusion sooner than later because if I don't, the damage is gonna get worse and worse and then my arms are gonna end up shrinking to nothing." he revealed via WrestlingNews.

Angle went on to reveal that he is having issues with his neck that will force him to have fusion surgery down the line. The former WWE Champion also went into detail about the issues in his arms.

"I have nerves that are being pinched and they're not being able to flow down my arms so my fingers are freezing cold. They're always cold. I don't have any circulation. This is all extra skin because of what the size my arms used to be. I'm barely making it right now. My arms are 15 inches now. They used to be 18 or 19 inches. I'm struggling right now.”

Kurt Angle retired from WWE at WrestleMania 35

It has been more than four years since Kurt Angle was defeated by Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 and forced to retire from WWE. The Hall of Famer has remained around the business in the years that have followed his retirement and admitted several times that he wishes he could return to the ring.

Angle's health has been a major talking point with WWE fans in recent years. Despite Angle wanting to return to the ring and having the desire to lace up his boots one more time, it's unlikely he will be able to have another match.

