  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • "I'm not at SummerSlam" - Former WWE champion gives heartbreaking update on future before RAW

"I'm not at SummerSlam" - Former WWE champion gives heartbreaking update on future before RAW

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Jul 21, 2025 17:04 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
Image credits - WWE's official website

A popular star has made it clear that she will not appear at SummerSlam 2025 amid looming rumors of her potential return to WWE. On a recent episode of her podcast, Brie Bella made it official that she will miss the upcoming show.

Ad

Brie's sister, Nikki Bella, is back in the fold, having competed at Evolution 2025 and later in her first singles match in more than seven years on last week's RAW. Fans have been waiting for Brie to join her. However, the former Divas Champion has now shared an unfortunate update that's sure to disappoint her legion of fans.

On the latest edition of The Nikki and Brie Show, the 41-year-old revealed that she was not scheduled to compete at SummerSlam 2025. That said, Brie Bella assured fans that she will join her sister in New York during the SummerSlam weekend for other events.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I’m going to SummerSlam—actually, I’m not at SummerSlam, but I will be in New York during SummerSlam weekend. Nikki and I are super excited because we have a wine event, DraftKings, and more. Follow our socials and you’ll see the places where you can meet us and join in on some fun stuff!” (H/T: Ringside News)
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Brie Bella wanted to compete at WWE Evolution 2025

On a previous episode of her podcast, Brie Bella said that she would have loved to step back inside the ring at Evolution 2025 if WWE had approached her. However, Brie added that she was more than happy with where she was in life.

"And you know, for myself, someone who was yearning to be in Atlanta, to either watch live, or I would have loved to have been in a match, or been part of something, and wasn't. But at the same time, I'm like where I’m at in my life, I'm like, 'You’re exactly where you’re supposed to be. Everything is meant to be.'"
Ad

There's still a chance that Brie Bella claiming she won't be at SummerSlam 2025 is part of a bigger strategy by WWE to keep her return a surprise.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications