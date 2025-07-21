"I'm not at SummerSlam" - Former WWE champion gives heartbreaking update on future before RAW

A popular star has made it clear that she will not appear at SummerSlam 2025 amid looming rumors of her potential return to WWE. On a recent episode of her podcast, Brie Bella made it official that she will miss the upcoming show.Brie's sister, Nikki Bella, is back in the fold, having competed at Evolution 2025 and later in her first singles match in more than seven years on last week's RAW. Fans have been waiting for Brie to join her. However, the former Divas Champion has now shared an unfortunate update that's sure to disappoint her legion of fans.On the latest edition of The Nikki and Brie Show, the 41-year-old revealed that she was not scheduled to compete at SummerSlam 2025. That said, Brie Bella assured fans that she will join her sister in New York during the SummerSlam weekend for other events.“I’m going to SummerSlam—actually, I’m not at SummerSlam, but I will be in New York during SummerSlam weekend. Nikki and I are super excited because we have a wine event, DraftKings, and more. Follow our socials and you’ll see the places where you can meet us and join in on some fun stuff!” (H/T: Ringside News)Brie Bella wanted to compete at WWE Evolution 2025On a previous episode of her podcast, Brie Bella said that she would have loved to step back inside the ring at Evolution 2025 if WWE had approached her. However, Brie added that she was more than happy with where she was in life.&quot;And you know, for myself, someone who was yearning to be in Atlanta, to either watch live, or I would have loved to have been in a match, or been part of something, and wasn't. But at the same time, I'm like where I’m at in my life, I'm like, 'You’re exactly where you’re supposed to be. Everything is meant to be.'&quot;There's still a chance that Brie Bella claiming she won't be at SummerSlam 2025 is part of a bigger strategy by WWE to keep her return a surprise.