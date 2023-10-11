"I'm supposed to care?" - WWE veteran bluntly says he won't get behind Tegan Nox just because she tore her ACL (Exclusive)

Tegan Nox experienced one of her biggest nights in WWE on RAW this week; however, Vince Russo didn't seem too thrilled by the company overly focussing on her injury struggles.

Despite being in WWE since 2017, Tegan Nox has spent much time on the sidelines due to multiple ACL surgeries. Nox's momentum has been hurt on more than one occasion, unfortunately, due to knee injuries, and WWE made sure fans knew about her journey in a video package on RAW before her match against Becky Lynch.

Vince Russo didn't like WWE's attempt to get fans to support Nox just because she has had a tough stint with injuries. The former WWE writer noted that athletes hurting their ACL was common in sports and didn't feel it needed to be prominently featured in a storyline or as part of a character.

Russo explained on Legion of RAW:

"They do a little package before Tegan Nox wrestles Becky, and the emphasis of the package is that Tegan Nox tore her ACL. I'm supposed to care? Because Tegan Nox tore her ACL, that's supposed to make me get behind Tegan Nox? Bro, you know how many freaking athletes, especially wrestlers, tear their ACLs. Bro, when you're an athlete, and you tear your ACL, literally, bro, it's like a regular person cutting a finger. Like, it happens all the time. This is going to be Tegan Nox's story that she tore her ACL, and she never quit, and I'm supposed to get behind her for that." [22:00 – 23:10]

Tegan Nox got a massive title opportunity on WWE Monday Night RAW

The 28-year-old star was one of the many promising talents who were drafted to RAW earlier this year. Tegan Nox has been patiently waiting for her chance to showcase her potential on the red brand and, after putting together a streak of wins, was deservedly given a shot at Becky Lynch's NXT Women's Championship on the latest RAW episode.

Nox was never expected to dethrone The Man but put on a valiant performance as she got in a lot of moves against the champion.

In the end, Becky Lynch retained her title and showed Tegan respect after the match, which hinted that the future was indeed pretty bright for the young Welsh wrestler.

