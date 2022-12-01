Zelina Vega issued a warning to SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey today on WWE's The Bump.

She appeared on the show alongside Legado Del Fantasma. Santos Escobar will be battling Ricochet this Friday in the finals of the SmackDown World Cup. The winner of the tournament will earn a title shot against Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Zelina Vega also apparently has gold on her mind. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Zelina sent out a warning to SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

"I think Ronda is difficult to beat overall as a human," said Vega. "I'm not stupid to that. But you also have to find where is the kink in her armor and I found it. Oh yeah, I found it but it took a lot of research. But listen, again, she's dominant. There is nothing that she can't do. But when it comes to brains, and again I've said this before. She has the brawn but I'm not so sure she has the brains, and definitely not to my extent. So, I kind of did find the kink in her armor. And when I'm ready to expose that, I hope she is too." [53:32 54:08]

Zelina Vega on Shotzi's effort at WWE Survivor Series

Zelina Vega was asked about Shotzi's performance against Ronda Rousey this past Saturday at Survivor Series. Shotzi earned a title shot against The Baddest Woman on the Planet but lost via submission after Ronda locked in an armbar.

During her appearance on WWE's The Bump, the inaugural Queen of the Ring praised Shotzi for her efforts against Ronda Rousey.

"I think that to step up to somebody like Ronda takes a lot of guts," said Vega. "And I think Shotzi kind of showed that. But now moving past that, she (Ronda Rousey) deserves a new challenger. Shotzi defintely held her own in there. I mean, she's crazy, clearly. Have you seen that hair?" [54:29 - 54:50]

The SmackDown Women's Champion recently formed an alliance with Shayna Baszler. It will be interesting to see who steps up to Ronda next on the blue brand.

Who would you like to see Ronda Rousey defend the title against next? Sound off in the comments section below.

