"I'm sure it will happen if it fits" - CM Punk on potentially working with AJ Lee on a new project 

CM Punk has discussed the possibility of collaborating with his wife, AJ Lee, for a TV or movie project. They used to work together in WWE about a decade ago.

Ad

The couple got married in 2014, the same year The Second City Saint parted ways with the sports entertainment juggernaut. Lee retired from wrestling the following year, with her last match taking place on the RAW after WrestleMania 31. She currently works as an actress, author, and screenwriter.

CM Punk plays Anthony Check in SYFY's TV series Revival. While discussing his role with TVInsider, he was asked whether he sees himself and AJ Lee working together on an on-screen project someday. He said:

Ad

Trending

"There are really two things me and my wife don’t do together. One is to work out and the other is to work together. It’s really the perfect relationship. She is my partner through and through. She has her things, and I have mine. When the right thing comes along, I guarantee we will work together. Although I’m not looking over her shoulder while she is slaving away at her computer telling her to write a role for me for her many projects coming up. I’m sure it will happen if it fits. And it has to fit. It can’t be forced," he said. [H/T TVInsider]

Ad

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Expand Tweet

Ad

CM Punk on the similarities between his character and Negan

Scott Fishman of TVInsider told CM Punk that he saw a little Negan in Anthony Check. Negan is a popular character from The Walking Dead.

The WWE star responded by saying:

"It’s the beard. It’s the salt and pepper beard. It’s the movie star good looks. Listen, when Jeffrey Dean Morgan is too expensive and Jon Hamm is too busy, I’m the guy they call and am 100 percent okay with that. I’m proud to be number three in that three-man race. That is some good-looking, fantastic, fun actors. I think Anthony Check is a low-level hood who has thoughts of becoming a much bigger, more important level hood if that makes sense." [H/T TVInsider]

CM Punk is scheduled to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see who comes out victorious at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE