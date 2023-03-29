"I'm sure he's not doing this for the WrestleMania money"- Veteran claims John Cena and 27-year-old star could do well at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo gave his honest opinion on John Cena and Logan Paul's match at WrestleMania 39.

Logan Paul will face Seth Rollins for a singles match at the upcoming premium live event. Meanwhile, Cena will face Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo recalled how Triple H had already said that there wouldn't be another John Cena, so that would be a good match.

The veteran spoke about Logan as he mentioned that the latter wants to promote his brand, and that is why he would try to do as well as possible.

"Hunter has already told us that there's not gonna be another John Cena, so they're very departmentalized. You know they're all kept in there, a little boxing can be so much... don't think for one second when Logan Paul was out there. Chris, it is 1000% his brand, he don't care about the WWE, he don't care about Ross. It is his brand. Think about this with Logan Paul, when you're a guy like that and you're at that level making as much money as you are, what do you've got to dooto top that?"

Russo further added that he's sure that Paul will be competing at WrestleMania 39 for the exposure and not for the money.

"So that was a very very good point bro, like that time in the ring for him is a freaking billboardnand I'm sure that's how he looks at it. I'm sure he's not doing this for the WrestleMania money. I'm sure he's doing it for the branding," he said. [1:08:20- 1:09:22]

Check out the latest edition of Legion of RAW below:

Bill Apter said that John Cena and Austin Theory's match will have a controversial finish

Bill Apter recently said that John Cena and Austin Theory's match at WrestleMania 39 might have a controversial finish.

Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter mentioned that Theory might lose his United States Championship via disqualification against Cena.

"I say a DQ on Austin Theory, I think he's going to lose it during the match and get disqualified."

It would be exciting to see if Cena can dethrone Theory or not.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the YouTube video.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes