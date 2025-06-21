"I’m team Cena!" - WWE star makes a shocking statement after unprovoked attack

WWE star Kit Wilson has confirmed that he is on John Cena's side after being taken out by R-Truth, aka Ron Killings, on SmackDown. Cena and Truth have been feuding for weeks.

Cena defeated Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX. During the match, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion briefly hesitated, deciding not to hit Truth with the title before connecting with a brutal low-blow for the win.

At the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Truth cost Cena and Logan Paul their tag team match against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. After attacking Wilson on this week's SmackDown before his match against Aleister Black, the one-half of Pretty Deadly confirmed that he's on Cena's side in his feud with Truth.

"Diva down! Didn’t think I’d ever say it but I guess I’m team Cena! #Smackdown," wrote Wilson.

Check out Wilson's post on X:

Truth will face Cena in a rematch on tonight's SmackDown. After the attack on Wilson, he was confronted backstage by Black, to whom the veteran mentioned that the attack had nothing to do with him, before Damian Priest stepped in.

The former World Heavyweight Champion asked Truth to energize his anger during his matches and promised to celebrate with him after his bout against Cena.

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



