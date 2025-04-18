"I’m top 5 richest wrestlers," claims Jade Cargill days before WrestleMania 41

Jade Cargill is set to compete in a major match at WrestleMania 41. She has made a serious claim ahead of the event.

Last year, Jade Cargill was brutally attacked backstage and taken off TV. However, the identity of her attacker was never revealed on screen. When Cargill returned at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, she immediately targeted Naomi and brutally assaulted her. The following week on SmackDown, it was revealed that The Glow was the one who attacked Cargill. Since then, Jade has been out for revenge. These two women are set to clash at WrestleMania 41.

Jade recently showed off her pre-WrestleMania diamond gift that her husband got for her, and Naomi claimed that the gift was fake.

The former AEW star replied to the tweet, claiming to be one of the top five richest wrestlers.

"Girl you better stop before I buy your life. I’m top 5 richest wrestlers. Chill. 😘 this real money. No play play."

Naomi responded to Cargill, calling her a "sugar momma."

"It’s giving suga momma."

Check out the interaction below:

Layla predicts that Naomi will defeat Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 41

Naomi's match with Jade Cargill is one of the most anticipated matches of the show. Cargill is walking into the match as the favorite to win due to her sheer size and strength. However, a former WWE champion believes otherwise.

Speaking on the Chairshot Sports podcast, Layla stated that Jade Cargill is eventually going to be a superstar, but she needs someone to build her up to that level, and that person is Naomi. She further stated that Naomi will win at WrestleMania so that Jade can chase her and develop her character until she becomes a star.

"If anybody can help Jade, if anybody can build Jade to the next level, cuz let's be realistic, Jade's gonna be a superstar. She really kinda, she is. So, I think the person who can definitely build her is gonna be Naomi. I think she should win and I think she should continue with her character the way it is right now, because Jade needs the chase. She's already got the fans behind her. But I think if they can get more momentum behind her and build her and build her that she becomes a superstar. I think Naomi is gonna win and I think Naomi's the one that's gonna be able to build her up to the next level," she said.

It will be interesting to see who will win at WrestleMania 41.

