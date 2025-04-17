Naomi will defeat Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 41 for one reason regarding The Storm, says ex-WWE champion

Naomi and Jade Cargill will go head-to-head in a grudge match at WWE WrestleMania Saturday. A former champion recently predicted that The Glow would beat her former tag team partner for a significant reason.

Ad

Cargill was mysteriously attacked backstage on SmackDown in November 2024. She remained off television for several months before making a surprise return at Elimination Chamber last month, where she destroyed Naomi and revealed The Glow as her mystery attacker. The two are now set to square off at this year's Show of Shows. On the Chairshot Sports podcast, Layla predicted that the former SmackDown Women's Champion would emerge victorious.

The former Divas Champion claimed Naomi would help elevate Cargill. Meanwhile, she stated that The Storm currently needs the chase to develop her character. Hence, she should not win:

Ad

Trending

"If anybody can help Jade, if anybody can build Jade to the next level, cuz let's be realistic, Jade's gonna be a superstar. She really kinda, she is. So, I think the person who can definitely build her is gonna be Naomi. I think she should win and I think she should continue with her character the way it is right now, because Jade needs the chase. She's already got the fans behind her. But I think if they can get more momentum behind her and build her and build her that she becomes a superstar. I think Naomi is gonna win and I think Naomi's the one that's gonna be able to build her up to the next level," she said. [From 19:17 - 19:48]

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Ad

Ex-WWE star thinks Jade Cargill has to beat Naomi

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan discussed the highly anticipated square-off between Naomi and Jade Cargill at WrestleMania this Saturday.

The TNA legend praised Naomi's work in the storyline. However, he stated that The Storm has to win at the Show of Shows:

"I still think Jade has to win. I just do because she's not beaten, like I said, a major star. But we'll see what happens. Either way, I love the storyline. I'm intrigued by the storyline. And again, she's [Naomi] doing the best work I've seen in her career. Those promos have been so da*n good," he said.

Ad

Ad

It would be interesting to see which of the two WWE Superstars will come out on top this weekend.

Please credit Chairshot Sports and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More