4-time WWE champion is going to get "smoked" in huge match at WrestleMania 41, says Peter Rosenberg

A huge grudge match is set to take place on the first night of WWE WrestleMania 41. WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg recently predicted that a four-time champion would get "smoked" in that square-off.
Last November, Jade Cargill was mysteriously attacked backstage on SmackDown, leading to her being off television for several months due to injury. The Storm returned at Elimination Chamber: Toronto to destroy Naomi, revealing The Glow as her mystery attacker. After feuding on the blue brand's show over the past few weeks, the two superstars will now go head-to-head at WrestleMania 41 this Saturday.
On his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg predicted the outcome of the highly anticipated clash, claiming that Cargill would "smoke" the two-time SmackDown Women's and two-time Women's Tag Team Champion.
"Jade Cargill vs. Naomi, Naomi has been great. This is a lot of fun. I think Jade Cargill is going to smoke my girl Naomi at WrestleMania. I just don't see another way that this plays out," he said. [15:55-16:09]
Ex-WWE star also thinks Jade Cargill will beat Naomi at WrestleMania 41
On the Gigantic Pop podcast, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan also gave his predictions for some of this year's WrestleMania matches, including Jade Cargill vs. Naomi.
The former WWE Superstar speculated that The Storm would emerge victorious in Las Vegas.
"I still think Jade has to win. I just do because she's not beaten, like I said, a major star. But we'll see what happens. Either way, I love the storyline. I'm intrigued by the storyline. And again, she's [Naomi] doing the best work I've seen in her career. Those promos have been so da*n good," he said.
Peter Rosenberg previously suggested Bianca Belair would turn heel and reunite with Naomi after WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see if that happens.
