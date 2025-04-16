4-time WWE champion is going to get "smoked" in huge match at WrestleMania 41, says Peter Rosenberg

A huge grudge match is set to take place on the first night of WWE WrestleMania 41. WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg recently predicted that a four-time champion would get "smoked" in that square-off.

Ad

Last November, Jade Cargill was mysteriously attacked backstage on SmackDown, leading to her being off television for several months due to injury. The Storm returned at Elimination Chamber: Toronto to destroy Naomi, revealing The Glow as her mystery attacker. After feuding on the blue brand's show over the past few weeks, the two superstars will now go head-to-head at WrestleMania 41 this Saturday.

On his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg predicted the outcome of the highly anticipated clash, claiming that Cargill would "smoke" the two-time SmackDown Women's and two-time Women's Tag Team Champion.

Ad

Trending

"Jade Cargill vs. Naomi, Naomi has been great. This is a lot of fun. I think Jade Cargill is going to smoke my girl Naomi at WrestleMania. I just don't see another way that this plays out," he said. [15:55-16:09]

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Ad

Ex-WWE star also thinks Jade Cargill will beat Naomi at WrestleMania 41

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan also gave his predictions for some of this year's WrestleMania matches, including Jade Cargill vs. Naomi.

The former WWE Superstar speculated that The Storm would emerge victorious in Las Vegas.

"I still think Jade has to win. I just do because she's not beaten, like I said, a major star. But we'll see what happens. Either way, I love the storyline. I'm intrigued by the storyline. And again, she's [Naomi] doing the best work I've seen in her career. Those promos have been so da*n good," he said.

Ad

Ad

Peter Rosenberg previously suggested Bianca Belair would turn heel and reunite with Naomi after WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see if that happens.

Please credit Cheap Heat and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More