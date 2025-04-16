Jade Cargill involves Jimmy Uso in her feud with Naomi

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill is currently in a heated feud with Naomi. Ahead of their clash at WrestleMania 41, The Storm recently involved The Glow's husband, Jimmy Uso, in their rivalry.

At Elimination Chamber 2025, Jade Cargill returned to reveal that Naomi was behind her attack in November last year. Since then, the two stars have been going after each other on weekly editions of SmackDown. The two former friends are now all set to face each other in a match at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Ahead of their major clash at 'Mania, The Storm and The Glow have continued to take shots at each other on social media. Cargill recently took to her Instagram Stories to involve Naomi's husband, Jimmy Uso, in their feud. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion uploaded a meme of Jimmy, seemingly calling out Naomi for hating on her.

"IMAGINE HATING ME AND I'M JUST AT HOME WATCHING WRESTLING," the post read.

Jade Cargill sent a warning to Naomi ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

On last week's SmackDown, Jade Cargill called out Naomi, saying that the latter's time had run out of "ducking and dodging" her.

Cargill added that The Glow attacked her in November last year because of her insecurities. The Storm also sent a warning to Naomi, saying that she was the latter's biggest threat.

"Naomi, you thought that you could weather the storm by ducking and dodging me, but now the moment is here. Time has run out. I'm not just angry. I'm pissed. You came at me because you thought you knew what was best for me. You don't. You tried to take me out because of your own insecurities... And this WrestleMania, I'm not a rookie anymore. I'm your biggest threat. Because a storm is coming."

Check out her promo below:

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Jade Cargill vs. Naomi at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

