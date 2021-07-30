"I'm not used to that" - John Cena on big change since he returned to WWE

John Cena is surprised that WWE fans have reacted so positively toward him since he made his return at WWE Money in the Bank.

After over a year away from WWE television, Cena appeared at the end of the pay-per-view to confront Roman Reigns. Since then, he has made appearances on the post-Money in the Bank episode of RAW and last week’s episode of SmackDown.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Cena admitted he did not expect to be treated as a fan favorite by the majority of the WWE crowd.

“I’m not used to that,” Cena said. “Usually the arenas, half of the people, or more, are telling me that I suck and half of the people are saying, ‘Let’s go Cena.’ So I was kind of expecting that. I’ve been curtailing off my number of performances for WWE for the last few years now because I’ve been filming all these projects, but I didn’t expect the shift to be that much. I think that’s because it was a genuine surprise.”

Cena has competed in four untelevised matches since returning to WWE. Following this week’s episode of RAW, he teamed up with Riddle to defeat MACE and T-BAR in a tag team match.

John Cena on his surprise WWE Money in the Bank appearance

WWE did not advertise John Cena's return

John Cena confirmed in media interviews leading up to WWE Money in the Bank that he was set to return to WWE. However, the exact date of his WWE comeback had not been revealed.

The 16-time WWE World Champion believes the crowd reaction was overwhelmingly positive because fans were unaware he was going to appear at the pay-per-view.

“I think the thing I hold closest about that Money in the Bank appearance is, in this day and age, trying to orchestrate some sort of real genuine surprise is so very rare, and it was a genuine moment of everybody was excited, and that led me to be really excited,” Cena said.

John Cena has made it clear since returning that he wants to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam on August 21. At the time of writing, the match has not yet been made official.

Edited by Arvind Sriram