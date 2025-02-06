"I’m way b*stier in real life" - Female WWE legend sends message ahead of SmackDown

A former WWE Divas Champion has shared a bold message on social media ahead of SmackDown. The veteran expressed her reaction to the gear reveal in the brand-new 2K25 video game.

Natalya participated in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match at Lucas Oil Stadium this past Saturday. She entered at number 18 and had zero eliminations before being thrown over the top rope by Liv Morgan.

That being said, a new video recently surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing The Queen of Harts' in-ring attire in the WWE 2K25 game. Responding to the tweet, Natalya praised the new gear while acknowledging that her in-game physique differed from her real-life body.

"Love this… love the new gear! Love it all!!!!! But I’m way b*stier in real life," she wrote.

Natalya wanted major WWE star to win the Women's Intercontinental Champion

The January 13, 2025, episode of RAW featured the final match of the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament. Lyra Valkyria emerged victorious, defeating Dakota Kai and becoming the inaugural Women's IC Champion.

During an interview with The Toronto Sun, Natalya stated that she was rooting for Dakota Kai during her match against Lyra Valkyria for the title. She recognized that the Damage CTRL member had yet to win a singles championship in WWE and believed that this victory was crucial for her career.

"Although... although, I will say I was pulling for Dakota because Dakota hasn't won a singles championship yet in WWE. She never won one in NXT and she hasn't won one on the main roster, so when she and Lyra had this inaugural Women's IC Title match, I just knew how important it was to Dakota. I felt like every time, she almost gets kind of close to the big one, and it just doesn't happen for her," Nattie said.

Fans will have to wait and see if The Queen of Hearts will be in line for a major singles championship ahead of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

