"I'm winning in every way possible" - Carmelo Hayes comments after completing a huge milestone in the WWE

It has been a year since Carmelo Hayes made his main roster debut, and recently, he reflected on the past year. He was the number one pick for Friday Night SmackDown in the 2024 Draft.

During his stint on NXT, Hayes held the NXT Championship and was a former two-time NXT North American Champion. He is also the final NXT Cruiserweight Champion in history.

Since being called up to the main roster, Hayes has shared the ring with some of the biggest names in the company, including the former Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. He recently won the 2025 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and reflected on completing his first year on the main roster.

"Regardless of what was expected or not this year, I never measured my success on championships or winning matches. When I got the ball it was a first down or touchdown. Stole the show and had banger matches with anyone and everyone. Traveled the world and honed my craft against the best. Wrestled the WWE Champion 10+ times and got to work and learn from legends and future hall of famers. Im winning in every way possible. I killed shit this year and was drafted first for a reason. You can’t deny what won’t be denied. Haven’t even started cooking yet. #Happy1Year #Marathon," wrote Hayes.

Vince Russo believes that winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal won't help Carmelo Hayes

Vince Russo discussed Carmelo Hayes winning the 2025 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, recalling his losses on the main roster so far.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's BroDown, Russo stated that the former NXT Champion winning the battle royal doesn't help him because of the losses he faced on the main roster this past year.

"This means something when the winner of this Battle Royal is somebody that came in new and is on a roll. When they're on a roll, and now, oh my God, they've won the Battle Royal. They've beat Carmelo Hayes to death. So the guy goes over in a Battle Royal and he's supposed to be over now? We're supposed to forget all the losses this guy has taken since he's come into the company?"

Carmelo Hayes is part of a tag team with The Miz, collectively known as Melo Don't Miz. On the latest edition of SmackDown, The A-Lister gifted an Andre the Giant chain to the rising star and stated that Melo's win inspired him.

Later on the show, the former WWE Champion tried to cut a promo. However, he was interrupted by a returning Aleister Black, who took out the veteran with a black mass. The former AEW star will now face The Miz next week on SmackDown.

