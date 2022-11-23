"I’m not working with that guy" - Brock Lesnar didn't want to work with Former World Champion, according to WWE Hall of Famer

Brock Lesnar has worked with several megastars in the world of professional wrestling. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg said that The Beast Incarnate apparently didn't want to work with former Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

In 2017, Brock Lesnar avenged two losses to Bill Goldberg when he defeated Da Man at WrestleMania 33 to become the Universal Champion. However, former champion Kevin Owens never got his rematch for the title that he lost to Goldberg at Fastlane.

Later, Brock Lesnar was supposed to face Jinder Mahal in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series 2017. Unfortunately, the match was scrapped. Speaking on Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg revealed that Lesnar had no problem with Mahal but didn't want to work with Kevin Owens:

"I want to clarify, it is not that he did not want to work with Jinder. It’s that he really thought he could have a better match with AJ. So, I just wanted that to be clear. Look, I don’t think I’ve ever heard of Brock saying I’m not working with that guy. Well, I did, I did hear that with Kevin Owens, but only him." [From 1:02:09 to 1:02:35]

It would have been interesting to see a match between The Prizefighter and The Beast Incarnate for the Universal Championship.

AEW Star Wardlow names Brock Lesnar as dream opponent

The current generation of wrestlers have often looked up to the superstars that were made during the Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression Era. Brock Lesnar rose to stardom by the end of the Attitude Era. He dominated the division and left the company before making his return in 2012.

Last week, Wardlow suffered one of the biggest losses of his career when he lost his TNT Championship to Samoa Joe in a Triple Threat match at Full Gear pay-per-view. Speaking on Barstool Rasslin', the former champion named Brock Lesnar as his dream opponent:

"Lesnar's the real deal ... he's the ultimate [beast], I think that's the ultimate testament. I think in the game of professional wrestling it's Lesnar and Wardlow." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

It would be interesting to see a cross-promotion match between Mr. Mayhem and The Beast Incarnate.

