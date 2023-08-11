"I'm working on my way back to the ring" - 41-year-old male WWE Superstar auditions for Chelsea Green to pick him as her tag team partner

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles a few weeks ago. With Deville out of action due to an injury, Green asked for applications to be submitted by anyone who wanted to team up with her.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville beat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez a few weeks ago to win their first championships in WWE. Since winning the titles, the two have not defended their belts in a match because of Sonya Deville's injury.

In the episode of WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville teamed up to face Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. The team of Belair and Flair prevailed that night but unfortunately, Deville was injured in the process. A report stated that she injured her ACL and will have to undergo surgery.

In her absence, Green asked for applications to be submitted by anyone who wants to team up with her as Tag Team Champion. Former 24/7 Champion, R-Truth noticed the post and submitted his application via social media.

"Hey, what’s up, Chelsea? I heard you were having an audition. I heard about that, girl. Pick me. I do a lot of stuff. I tell jokes, I dance, I rap, I sing, I play the harmonica, I play the piccolo, pickleball. I even kill spiders on occasion. Not all spiders, Charlotte’s Web was a good one. I’m working my way back to the ring and I need something to do. You already got the Women’s Tag Title. Let me be your partner until your partner comes back."

Chelsea Green's announcement has rattled many stars and members of the WWE Universe. There have been many submissions to become her partner and she has no dearth of options.

An audition that stood out according to the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was one that was submitted by former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth. The Man With No Chin expressed his interest in a tweet that Green retweeted.

