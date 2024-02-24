"I'm the wrong guy" - Hulk Hogan turned down huge offer

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently made a massive revelation, divulging that he had turned down a big offer during the heydays of his wrestling career.

Hogan is one of the most celebrated professional wrestlers in the history of the business. The wrestling legend was arguably the first performer from the industry to break into the mainstream culture, thanks to his Hulkamania persona.

Owing to his immense popularity, Hogan was also bombarded with several movie offers during his days as the biggest star in wrestling. Though Hulk Hogan did a bunch of films, he never made a full-time transition to Hollywood.

Expand Tweet

In a recent interview with TBN's Praise, the WWE Hall of Famer disclosed that he was once approached by the legendary Paramount Studios, who wanted to make him the next John Wayne. For those unaware, Wayne is considered to be one of the greatest actors of all time and is an enduring American icon. Hogan added that he chose to turn down the offer and devoted his full energies to wrestling.

"You know, and I had the chance to become like the next John Wayne. There's a guy named Bob Evans, that ran Paramount. And he took me in his office and there was a big picture on the wall with Clint Eastwood and John Wayne and all the big stars, Dustin Hoffman, and everybody that was part of the contract players for Paramount at the time. And he said, 'You're gonna be my next John Wayne.' And then he kind of like laid out the schedule and what was expected of me on and off camera. I went, 'I am the wrong guy for that stuff.' So I just decided to go back to wrestling," said Hulk Hogan (H/T - WrestlingNews)

WWE legend Hulk Hogan is in awe of Roman Reigns

Last month, in a chat with Sports Illustrated, Hulk Hogan went out of his way to shower massive praise on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Hogan believed Reigns was leaps and bounds ahead of everyone else on the roster.

“It takes a really long time to be able to transition and pivot on a dime the way he does. That’s how he paints masterpieces you’ve never seen before. He’s working on a whole different level," Hogan said.

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns is now gearing up to put his title on the line against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 in one of the most anticipated rematches in recent memory.

What's your favorite film featuring Hulk Hogan? Sound off in the comments section below.