“I’m x10 more nuts IRL” - Nikki Cross gives props to released WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Nikki Cross is celebrating a significant moment in her life today.

Cross has been seen in the background on WWE RAW as of late. But that doesn't mean that big things aren't happening for her outside of the company.

The former WWE 24/7 Champion took to social media today to celebrate her four-year wedding anniversary with former superstar Killian Dain. Cross put her husband over for putting up with her craziness on a daily basis, which she claims is 10 times more than what we see on WWE programming.

"Today we celebrate 4 years of marriage but this year we also celebrate 15 years of being each other’s person. Every challenge we faced,we faced it and came out stronger. Those three words are said too much, they’re not enough. But il say them anyway, I love you @DamoMackle. Also guys, for as crazy as you all think I am on TV, I'm x10 more nuts IRL so give this man his flowers, a round of applause and form a prayer circle *winking emoji*," Nikki Cross said in a series of tweets.

Nicola Glencross @WWENikkiCross Also guys, for as crazy as you all think I am on TV, I’m x10 more nuts IRL so give this man his flowers, a round of applause and form a prayer circle Also guys, for as crazy as you all think I am on TV, I’m x10 more nuts IRL so give this man his flowers, a round of applause and form a prayer circle 😉

If you're interested in sports betting, the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs is next weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets at DraftKings!

Make your first deposit now! Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML and get $150 if your bet wins!

Nikki Cross continues to do creepy things in the background on WWE RAW

While we aren't quite sure what's next for Nikki Cross on WWE RAW, it appears that it will have something to do with Candice LeRae.

Cross has been seen on RAW over the last several weeks in the background of multiple segments, most of which involve RAW Women's Superstar Candice LeRae. While we aren't sure what this is leading to, it certainly appears that these two will be engaged in a feud on Monday nights sooner rather than later.

Some fans believe Nikki's recent shift in attitude is teasing the return of the SAnitY faction to WWE. Will it happen? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Nikki Cross' comments? Do you think there's a chance that we'll see her husband Killian Dain return to WWE at some point in 2023? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : Will SAnitY reform in WWE this year? Yes No 0 votes