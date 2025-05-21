"I'ma put it to you as PG as I can" - Ricky Saints fires major warning at former WWE champion

Ricky Saints fires a warning at a former WWE champion. This comes after he was attacked last week.

Ricky Saints made his NXT debut earlier this year and quickly caught everyone's attention with his performances in the ring. It didn't take long for him to establish himself as a top star and win the NXT North American Championship. All this traction also got him the attention of Ethan Page. All Ego even challenged Saints for the NXT North American Title at Stand & Deliver 2025 and came up short. This didn't sit right with the former NXT Champion.

Last week on the black and silver brand, Ethan Page showed his frustration with the Saints by ambushing them backstage. Tonight on NXT, Ricky Saint showed up at the arena at the start of the show and joined the commentary booth of the triple-threat match between Je'Von Evans, Sean Legacy, and Ashante "Thee" Adonis. During the match, he addressed last week's assault from All Ego, stating that it's "on sight" when he sees Page.

"I'ma put it to you as PG as I can. When I see him, it's on sight," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Ricky Saints will get revenge on Ethan Page for last week.

