"I made him famous" - Popular WWE Superstar warns LA Knight ahead of SmackDown

Despite his devastating loss at Crown Jewel 2023, LA Knight is not wasting any time in returning to action. On the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, he will go one-on-one against Grayson Waller.

Taking to Twitter, Waller took shots at Knight, claiming that he made him famous during his days in NXT. The issues between the two men started after the Australian star took shots at Knight on social media.

This led to Nick Aldis announcing a singles match between the two for this week's SmackDown. Responding to the SmackDown General Manager, Waller even claimed that he would once again make LA Knight famous on the blue brand.

"I made him famous in NXT, I‘ll do it again for you on Smackdown Nicholas," Waller shared.

LA Knight opened up about the risks involved while working with WWE

Ahead of his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023, LA Knight spoke to Metro.

The Megastar revealed one of his major concerns by claiming that there was always a chance of him losing everything he had built over the years.

Knight said:

"As long as I've been doing this, I'm always looking over my shoulder that like, at some point, somebody's going to try and come and take this all away from me, and I've gotta defend it at any point, and I mean that in the realest way possible."

Knight went on:

"Like, I'd like to enjoy this, but it's tough to, and I know that sounds like some Freudian, put me on the couch thing, but legit, I'm always over my shoulder making sure that, okay, who's behind me, what's going on? Because I'm going to make sure this thing keeps moving forward, because anytime anybody comes knocking on my door, I gotta handle that."

Despite his loss at Crown Jewel, LA Knight will aim to get back on winning terms when he steps into the ring with Grayson Waller on this week's SmackDown.

