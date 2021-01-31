"I made him a lot of money" - The Godfather reveals why he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Charles Wright, The Godfather, has revealed that he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame because his characters made a lot of money for Vince McMahon. The Godfather was inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2016.

Charles Wright is an iconic figure in WWE, having wrestled for the company for almost a decade under several names. His most notable characters were Papa Shango, Kama, and the gimmick that got him into the Hall of Fame, The Godfather.

Appearing on the Scheduled for Two Falls podcast, Charles Wright, better known as The Godfather, revealed that his characters were making a lot of money for Vince McMahon, which was probably one of the many reasons he was inducted into the Hall Of Fame.

He also credited his "work ethic" and the fact that he had such notable characters throughout his WWE career as another reason for his induction.

"Here’s how I look at things. I made him a lot of money with my characters and they’re historic man. The body of work is there. I might not have been the best technical wrestler or been in the best matches but most of my characters have been a part of something. The Godfather alone, it’s been over 20 years since he was relevant and people still see me on the streets as the Godfather."

The Godfather was an entertaining character during his time with WWE and continues to be both on and off the screen. He continues to make appearances on the occasional legends night and is still a beloved figure backstage.

The Godfather recalls getting the call that he will be joining the Hall of Fame

The Godfather was inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2016. Charles Wright recalled receiving a call from Mark Carrano, the WWE Director of Talent Relations. Mark was asking The Godfather if he was prepared for WrestleMania, before casually slipping in the news.

"So, Mark Carrano called me. Mark is asking if I’m all set for WrestleMania and I’m like yea. I was at the gym. And he’s like, ‘Who are ya bringing?’ I’m like, ‘Who am I bringing? I’m bringing my wife.’ And he’s like, ‘Why don’t you bring your whole family?’ I’m like, ‘Why the hell would I bring my whole family, Mark?’ ‘Because Vince is putting you in the Hall of Fame."

The Godfather officially retired back in 2002, but has been under a legend's contract with WWE since 2003. He continues to be on good terms with the company to this day, and fans are still excited to see him every time he pops up on screen.