"I mean Sami is a draw" - Roman Reigns may not be the only needle mover in WWE, according to wrestling veteran

The Road to WrestleMania 39 is upon us, and WWE is currently rolling with arguably the best storyline it has produced in years. Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn are at the center of this well-booked long-term story. It’s hard not to praise the rest of the cast as well, including Jey and Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and The Wiseman, Paul Heyman.

The Bloodline segment that closed out the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event drew a whopping 1.3 million views, and even more if you include clips that weren't posted by WWE. Sami Zayn's popularity has skyrocketed in recent times to massive proportions. Many among the WWE Universe want to see him main event one of the nights at WrestleMania 39.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, despite Zayn's popularity, there is another "mover" in WWE. This is none other than the 2023 Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes. To prove his point, Meltzer stated:

"He’s a draw. I mean Sami is a draw, but Cody is a draw. In the weekend at house shows in Columbus, Georgia and Pensacola. The advances were the same, 2000 – 2500, that they do everywhere else. In fact it was lower than usual. They were normal advances. Cody wins the Rumble and then they announce that Cody is working those two shows and they did the all-time record gates in both Columbus, Georgia and Pensacola, Florida. You know about 6000 people in both shows, a little under six." [H/T: Ringside News]

Drawing a comparison with Roman Reigns, Metlzer further continued:

"But for house shows, last year you could probably count on one hand, you know except for a Garden house show, some of the Canadian ones were big, there was a big on in Sacremento where Roman Reigns worked on, 6-7000. WWE house shows don’t usually draw like that, so he’s a mover, at least right now." [H/T: Ringside News]

WWE Hall of Famer believes Cody Rhodes will stand tall at WrestleMania 39

The Grandest Stage of Them All is known for having a beloved babyface superstar closing out the show with a well-deserved victory and confetti falling from the sky. Cody Rhodes could be the one to stand tall as the event concludes this year, according to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Speaking on his podcast, the Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist stated that he expects The American Nightmare to defeat The Tribal Chief.

"Without a doubt, I think those matches are going to be really, really good. You know, Cody Rhodes. I'm expecting him to win this thing. I think it's his time and Rhea Ripley, I wouldn't doubt if she won it, too. She's been up and coming. She's been pretty strong lately. So, you never know," said Angle. [H/T: Sportskeeda]

On this week's episode of the red brand, Paul Heyman and the 37-year-old cut a promo for the ages, further intensifying the latter's program with The Head of the Table heading into the biggest event of the year.

Cody Rhodes versus Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is expected to be the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night Two.

