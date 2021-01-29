"I was meeting with Vince in secret" - Former WWE personality reveals the massive role Vince McMahon offered him in 2002 [Exclusive]

In a recent interview with SK Wrestling, Vince Russo revealed a big role in WWE offered to him by Vince McMahon in 2002.

Vince Russo was a WWE writer during the Attitude Era. He left WWE in 1999 to sign with WCW. Russo has also held a creative role in TNA Wrestling.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was recently interviewed by SK Wrestling's Lee Walker. During the interview, Russo gave details about his canceled return to the WWE creative team in 2002. Vince Russo revealed that he had secret meetings with Vince McMahon about a return, with even Stephanie McMahon who was head of creative at the time unaware of the meeting. Russo also revealed that Vince McMahon had offered him a role in charge of overseeing both WWE RAW and SmackDown:

"Let me explain exactly what happened. I was meeting with Vince [McMahon] in secret, nobody knew. Stephanie was in charge of creative, Stephanie didn't know I was meeting with Vince. This was around 2002 when the product really started to nose dive. I laid out all my creative to Vince and he loved it. He loved it. Vince offered me a contract and we agreed on money and everything else, the deal was done. So now I say to Vince, how are you going to break this news to the rest of the company. What are you going to do Vince? Vince says to me, 'I'm not going to break the news to them'. There was a PPV that weekend and Vince said 'you're just going to show up at the PPV and I'm going to let everybody know that you are now overseeing RAW and SmackDown'."

Vince Russo's reaction to Vince McMahon's offer to return to WWE

Vince Russo went on to say that he told McMahon that he didn't want to just show up like that because he felt it wouldn't go down well. Vince McMahon instead offered to bring Russo to the creative meeting the next day:

"Are you serious? We're talking about Heyman's involved in creative, Michael Hayes is involved in creative and I'm just going to show up and say, hey guess what guys I'm your boss. Are you nuts? So I said no Vince I'm not doing that. That's not the right way to do it. So Vince says, 'okay, creative is meeting tomorrow and I want you to stay overnight. I will bring you to the creative meeting and I will introduce you there'. So I said that's fine. That's not a problem."

In the end, Vince McMahon decided against hiring Vince Russo as a full-time member creative. You can check out why in the video posted above.

