“I messed up and said something perverted” - Kurt Angle clears the air on two controversial WWE segments

Kurt Angle's WWE career was filled with ups and downs before he eventually left the promotion and moved to TNA. In the end, Angle returned to the company and retired from in-ring wrestling. The Hall of Famer recently opened up about two controversial segments in which he offended some sections of fans.

During his final years with WWE, Angle worked on storylines and segments which he was not proud of. The infamous 'I like to play with boys' and 'Beastiality' promo had put The Olympic Gold medalist in hot water. However, he didn't object and went on with the storyline.

During a Q&A session at Steel City Con, a fan asked him about these controversial WWE promos that wouldn't fly today. Angle agreed with it and revealed that he did everything that Vince McMahon told him to during his time with WWE and he regrets it.

"Listen, I said a lot of stuff back then. This was the time when I was cutting a promo on Rey Mysterio [I like to play with boys promo]... I did this like three times, I messed up and said something perverted. So it became a meme and fans loved it... I said a lot of stuff back then I said I don't like black people. I said some crazy stuff that Vince McMahon had me say and it just wouldn't fly today. That was one of the promos that people took offense to and I enjoyed doing it. It was funny... Unfortunately, no. I said whatever Vince McMahon told me to and I probably should've said somethings I said, yes. I regret somethings, yeah." (From 17:15 to 19:05)

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recalls working with Chris Benoit

Before losing the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 19, Kurt Angle had a stellar match against Chris Benoit at Royal Rumble 2003. Sadly, the match cannot be viewed due to Benoit's final acts before his tragic death.

During a Q&A session at Steel City Con, Angle spoke about working with Benoit and spoke about his favorite match of all time which took place at Royal Rumble 2003.

"This is hard for me to say, but my favorite match of all time was actually against Chris Benoit at Royal Rumble 2003. He reminded me of me. He had the same intensity. He had the same build and the same athleticism. When we got together, it was a war, really intense matches."

Benoit died a few days before his match against CM Punk.

