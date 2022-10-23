WWE Superstar Logan Paul was full of praise for Sami Zayn before warning the latter against getting involved in his match against Roman Reigns.

Logan Paul was introduced to the WWE Universe by Sami Zayn, who invited the former to the company as a guest for his documentary. Paul was also present at ringside for Sami's match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37.

However, the duo are now on opposing sides as Logan Paul is at the odds with Roman Reigns while Sami is a member of The Tribal Chief's Bloodline faction.

The YouTuber recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of Inside the Ropes, where he discussed working with Zayn:

"That guy is a character. I find him incredibly amusing. I think, no disrespect to Sami Zayn, but I think in another life he probably was like a circus clown. Actually, not even in another life, like he could have been a circus clown before he entered WWE. I find him incredibly entertaining. So just make sure to open my ears and listen to what he's saying."

Logan added that he has respect for the Honorary Uce before sending a warning that he should not interfere in his match against Reigns at Crown Jewel.

"It's so fun and it is cool because it is a full circle. Obviously, Sami inundated me into WWE and now he's kind of on the opposing side. He has respect for me, I have respect for him. But he better not get in my way when I fight Roman, because then I might have to handle him." [4:19 - 4:59]

Logan Paul is leaving no stone unturned in the preparation for his match against Roman Reigns

Logan Paul will face the biggest hurdle of his WWE career at Crown Jewel as he takes on Roman Reigns for the latter's coveted title.

While the social media star has impressed fans with his performances inside the squared circle, The Tribal Chief is unlike anyone he has previously faced. The 27-year-old star seemed to understand the challenge as he was recently spotted training with Shawn Michaels to prepare for the bout.

The duo will face off at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in what will be Logan's third outing inside the squared circle. He previously faced The Miz at SummerSlam and defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag match at WrestleMania.

