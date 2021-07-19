"I might regret what I’m saying right now" - Rhea Ripley on who she'd like to work with in the future

Tonight RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will once again face Charlotte Flair for the championship at the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Still, that doesn't mean Ripley isn't thinking ahead about other potential challengers.

Ahead of tonight's big match, Rhea Ripley sat down with The South African to discuss all things WWE. When asked who she would like to feud with after tonight's pay-per-view, Ripley said she'd love to get in there with Alexa Bliss because she's different than anyone else that she's faced before.

"Out of the people that [we] have here at the moment," Rhea Ripley began. "Even though she’s creepy, and you never really know what you’re gonna get from her, I wouldn’t mind stepping in the ring with Alexa Bliss. I know. I might regret what I’m saying right now. But she’s just so different. And I like different. And I like a challenge. And she definitely is a challenge. So Alexa Bliss will be someone that I’m curious of, and I just I wouldn’t mind stepping in the [ring] with."

Rhea Ripley would like to feud with Candice LeRae

Beyond Bliss, there are plenty of other women that Rhea Ripley would like to work with in the future. She went on to specifically name Candice LeRae from NXT. The Nightmare hopes to see more NXT women arrive on the main roster soon.

"Yeah, I mean, I have a lot of matches that I want to do," Rhea Ripley said. "Like I never got to wrestle Candice, which is someone that I wanted to wrestle real badly. So I’m hoping that one day I get to wrestle Candice, I can’t wait for more of my NXT girls to come up so I can have more fights with them. Because it’s always lovely stepping in the ring with them. And we bring out that certain side of each other, we just know each other so well. So it really is a fight to win."

If Rhea Ripley gets past Charlotte Flair tonight, would you like to see her enter a feud with Alexa Bliss heading into SummerSlam? Or would you prefer someone else? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

