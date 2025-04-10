"I miss Dean Ambrose" - 40-year-old star sends HUGE message ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

With WWE WrestleMania 41 just nine days away, a 40-year-old star has shared a significant message on social media. Ahead of SmackDown, James Ellsworth sent a heartfelt message to Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose).

The Lunatic Fringe signed a deal with the Stamford-based promotion's NXT brand in 2011 before debuting on the main roster as a member of The Shield alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Following an 8-year stint in WWE, during which he won several championships, Dean Ambrose departed from the company in 2019 to join AEW.

Meanwhile, Jon Moxley's former Shield stablemates, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, will main event Night One of WrestleMania in Las Vegas in a Triple Threat Match alongside CM Punk. That being said, an old video from Royal Rumble 2017 resurfaced on the internet that features Ambrose outsmarting the 40-year-old former WWE Superstar to avoid being thrown out by Braun Strowman in the 30-man contest.

Responding to this clip on X (formerly Twitter), James Ellsworth sent a heartwarming message directed at the reigning AEW World Champion.

"In spite of this..I miss Dean Ambrose."

WWE star CM Punk reveals the reason why Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins were chosen to be a part of The Shield stable

As mentioned previously, The Second City Saint will be in action against Rollins and Reigns at WrestleMania. Ahead of The Show of Shows, CM Punk opened up about why The Shield stable was formed in the first place.

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion explained that the formation of The Shield, consisting of Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins, was intended to elevate their careers.

"What I needed was guys to work with. I was always looking towards the future. Yeah, there's the now. There's the me, and there's Cena. But outside of that I would look at the landscape and would wonder, 'What do we need to do to get money talent in the position that I'm in now. How do I bring guys up? How do we elevate superstars?' So the idea of the Shield was that simple, I need guys to work with, for good or bad," Punk said.

At WrestleMania 40, before Rollins came out to attack The Rock during Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns' title match, fans briefly expected Ambrose to return to The Shield's music. However, that didn't happen.

Only time will tell if Jon Moxley returns to The Grandest Stage of Them All during the Punk vs. Rollins vs. Reigns match, but this is highly unlikely.

