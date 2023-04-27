"I miss you so much already" - WWE legend heartbroken after personal tragedy

Being a WWE Superstar can be a heartbreaking profession for the way it can keep wrestlers away from their loved ones. However, industry veteran Tommy Dreamer didn't let that stop him, as he took time away from IMPACT Wrestling to be with his mother.

Tommy Dreamer was previously interviewed during IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion, where he spoke about how his mother had suffered a serious stroke recently.

He said that while he told his mother he loved her, she was unresponsive and wrestling despite getting time off.

Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN Tommy Dreamer still working in spite of all that has been going on with his mom. What he said in tears was genuine, real, emotional…the sacrifices wrestlers make and the bond they share. One of the most powerful things I’ve seen on a wrestling show maybe ever. #Rebellion Tommy Dreamer still working in spite of all that has been going on with his mom. What he said in tears was genuine, real, emotional…the sacrifices wrestlers make and the bond they share. One of the most powerful things I’ve seen on a wrestling show maybe ever. #Rebellion 🙏

He added that he would go away after the show to be with his mother.

Unfortunately, it appears the worst has come to pass. In a heartbreaking post on Twitter, Tommy Dreamer shared that his mother had passed away. He shared a loving message for her.

"I wish I could hold your hand forever. I never thought this day would happen. I miss you so much already. Thank you all for your prayers, positive vibes & thoughts. Blessed to have her for 52years. I❤you mom."

Tommy Dreamer @THETOMMYDREAMER

I never thought this day would happen

I miss you so much already

Thank you all for your prayers, positive vibes & thoughts

Blessed to have her for 52years

I you mom I wish I could hold your hand foreverI never thought this day would happenI miss you so much alreadyThank you all for your prayers, positive vibes & thoughtsBlessed to have her for 52yearsyou mom I wish I could hold your hand foreverI never thought this day would happenI miss you so much alreadyThank you all for your prayers, positive vibes & thoughtsBlessed to have her for 52yearsI❤you mom https://t.co/Coph36PLix

Wrestling fans have shared their heartfelt wishes with the WWE and ECW legend.

We at Sportskeeda send our condolences and best wishes to Tommy Dreamer during this tough time.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes