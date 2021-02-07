"I miss Puerto Rico and the biggest part of what I miss is the fans" - Tommy Dreamer on wrestling in Puerto Rico

Tommy Dreamer is a hardcore legend and has wrestled in a number of venues for various promotions around the globe.

Tommy Dreamer wrestled in Puerto Rico for the first time in 2001 for the International Wrestling Association in a Christmas special event. In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Dreamer recalls what it was like wrestling in Puerto Rico, commenting on the wrestling fans there.

"For me man, I miss Puerto Rico and the biggest part of what I miss is the fans ..... But it's how wrestling fans are in Puerto Rico. I fit in there great with my crazy style. They’re just so passionate"

However, that wasn't the only time Tommy Dreamer visited Puerto Rico. In 2007, WWE did a tour in Puerto Rico, holding various house shows accross the territory. Dreamer worked three matches there during a feud with Elijah Burke and Matt Striker. He noted the atmosphere during this visit to the country.

"Even when I went there with WWE, I think they're so passionate because they didn't receive it as much outside of Carlos’s company and when IWA was running... it's a great different."

Tommy Dreamer's hardcore style clicked with the wrestling fans in Puerto Rico and they were all for watching the more brutal style of wrestling, which Dreamer was a master of.

Tommy Dreamer is still going strong in Impact at the age of 49

Tommy Dreamer in Impact

Even at the age of 49, Tommy Dreamer hasn't yet hit the brakes. He is an active part of the Impact Wrestling roster since returning to the Impact Zone in 2018.

Last week, @THETOMMYDREAMER made his return to IMPACT to help @TheEddieEdwards in his fight against oVe!@TheSamiCallihan and oVe will face Edwards, Dreamer and @TheMooseNation THIS SUNDAY in a House of Hardcore match at #Redemption! pic.twitter.com/DJk28oCqVa — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 19, 2018

It has been almost three years since, and Tommy Dreamer has somehow been able to remain one of the main attractions of Impact continuously. Dreamer is also a part of Impact's creative team since 2019.

Dreamer is set to face the Impact World Champion Rich Swann for the title at the upcoming Impact event No Surrender on February 13.

The date of No Surrender is the same as Tommy Dreamer's birthday and the hardcore legend will be turning fifty next week. It is surprising that he's still going strong given that his body suffered so much early in his wrestling career. But he continues to defy the odds.