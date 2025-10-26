"I miss being in the ring" - Former World Champion on potential WWE return

A former WWE Universal Champion recently opened up about his potential return to the squared circle. The star has not wrestled a match since his departure from the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year.

One of the most popular stars let go by World Wrestling Entertainment following WrestleMania 41 was Braun Strowman. The 42-year-old wrestled his last match on the April 18 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, where he teamed up with LA Knight and defeated Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.

During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, The Monster of All Monsters was asked about his potential return to in-ring action. Strowman referenced his "Get these hands" catchphrase and joked that he would get back in the squared circle if paid to do so.

"I mean, these things [shows hands] are available for anybody that wants. We just got to figure out the money side of it. Because I learn when you’re good at something, you don’t do it for free," Strowman said.

Braun Strowman shifted to a more serious tone and claimed that he missed being in the ring. However, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion also noted that he was enjoying his break from wrestling and doing things he was excited about.

"But no, honestly, I miss being in the ring, and I miss being in the locker room. A lot of the other stuff that comes along with it, I’m enjoying the break from. Because it’s very stressful. I mean, I’m still traveling a lot, but I’m getting to travel instead of, like, all right, it gets to where it’s a job. Now, I’m doing [stuff] I’m really excited [about]," Strowman added. [H/T: 411Mania]

You can check out the entire conversation in the video below:

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman made a huge revelation about his professional wrestling career

During an interview with Collider last month, Braun Strowman made a massive claim, stating that he was semi-retired from professional wrestling. The former WWE Superstar pointed out that he wanted to be an actor.

"Even like in our business too, like the wrestling side of things – I say ‘our business,’ I’m semi-retired from wrestling now too because I want to be an actor – but I always have so much admiration for these young and up-and-coming talents that are looking for a shoe in, a place to get in by putting their bodies (on the line), going the extra mile, being the first one to raise their hand, not even knowing what I’m going to do to their poor soul and just going ‘I’ll volunteer for it,'" he said.

Only time will tell if and when Braun Strowman decides to make his return to professional wrestling. It will be intriguing to see if WWE re-signs him in the future.

