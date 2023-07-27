"I miss you too" - Absent WWE Superstar sends emotional message

An absent superstar has taken to social media to send an emotional message to the WWE Universe, who she says she misses.

Piper Niven first signed with WWE in 2019 and originally competed in the NXT UK brand before she was called up to the main roster in 2021. When Niven arrived on RAW, she was given the name Doudrop and paired with Eva Marie.

Despite the bizarre name change, Niven had a quietly successful run as Doudrop. She was the runner-up in the company's first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament, and she challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

After a months-long absence, the Scottish star returned to WWE under her original name at this year's Royal Rumble. Fans were excited to see the 32-year-old return to her previous persona, but she has barely been seen since. Her last match was on May 1st when she defeated Dana Brooke on an episode of Main Event.

Niven took to Twitter to send an emotional message to her fans.

"I miss you too," she tweeted.

Piper Niven reflects on her time away from WWE

Piper Niven has not competed in a match since May. The last time she appeared on RAW was April 10th.

Before returning to the company at in the Women's Royal Rumble match this year, Niven had been on a hiatus due to injury. In the build-up to her return, Piper spoke to Rick Ucchino of Cageside Seats, stating that she went crazy during her time away from work.

"I have not been off any particular large period of time, and I didn’t realize that when performers and athletes get injured, you can go crazy. I went crazy, crazy. For real, crazy. And I ended up having to talk to some people and found out some things about my life, and I’m using that as, like, a character development moment. So I’m really hoping that I get to share this other side of the story with you guys through wrestling," she said.

