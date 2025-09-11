"I miss you"- Nikki Bella breaks character to send a heartfelt message to former WWE champion

  • home icon
By Vivek Sharma
Modified Sep 11, 2025 18:40 GMT
Nikki Bella on WWE TV! (Image from WWE.com)
Nikki Bella has been involved in a few feuds since making her return to WWE. She recently broke character to send a message to one of her fierce rivals.

The former Divas Champion returned to the global juggernaut at Royal Rumble earlier this year, where she was one of the participants in the Women's Battle Royal match. After a brief hiatus, Nikki returned to action in July and has been a mainstay on TV programming since then. She has feuded with Chelsea Green, Liv Morgan, and Becky Lynch during this time. However, her rivalry with Morgan was cut short due to an injury to the latter.

While WWE Superstars often maintain kayfabe on social media, Nikki Bella recently broke character with her comment on Chelsea Green's recent post. The Bella Army leader told the former Women's United States Champion that she misses her. Green responded by saying that Nikki owes her at least a bottle of red wine in a foreign country.

Nikki&#039;s comment on Chelsea&#039;s post!
Nikki Bella was in action on WWE RAW

Nikki Bella squared off against Asuka on RAW this past Monday, where she suffered a loss. The Empress of Tomorrow used Kairi Sane's help to defeat the veteran via submission.

However, the loss has not dampened The Bella Army's leader's spirits, as she noted that wins and losses don't define her, and the setback is just fuel for her comeback:

"✨ Gonna be GOLDEN ✨Last night wasn’t my night for victory, but my heart is full. Every loss is just fuel for the comeback. Thank you for being on this journey with me Bella Army! We rise together. We glow light together! My wins and losses don’t define me — the fight, the passion, and the love for this will always keep me standing tall! 🫶🏼✨🤍🙏🏼✝️💛💪🏼💋🌟🌙," she wrote.
Nikki Bella has not had the comeback she would have hoped for, as she has lost two out of three matches since returning to WWE. However, the former Divas Champion has plenty of time to bounce back as she's back in the company for a full-time run.

She was recently added to the WWE active roster and is now listed as a part of the RAW brand. The Bella Army leader is likely to continue her feud with Asuka moving forward.

Edited by Vivek Sharma
