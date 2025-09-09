Nikki Bella breaks silence after tapping out on WWE RAW

Nikki Bella broke her silence after being defeated via submission during last night's edition of WWE RAW. The 41-year-old returned to the promotion earlier this year.Asuka and Bella squared off in a singles match last night on WWE RAW after an argument backstage. The Empress of Tomorrow trapped the former Divas Champion in the Asuka Lock, and Bella tapped out in the middle of the ring. The veteran took to Instagram today following her loss to thank her fans for their support.&quot;✨ Gonna be GOLDEN ✨Last night wasn’t my night for victory, but my heart is full. Every loss is just fuel for the comeback. Thank you for being on this journey with me Bella Army! We rise together. We glow light together! My wins and losses don’t define me — the fight, the passion, and the love for this will always keep me standing tall! 🫶🏼✨🤍🙏🏼✝️💛💪🏼💋🌟🌙,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBella challenged Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris but was unable to capture the title. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins will be teaming up to battle AJ Lee and CM Punk at WWE Wrestlepalooza later this month.Vince Russo criticizes WWE's booking of Nikki Bella on RAWWrestling legend Vince Russo recently called out the company's creative team for how Nikki Bella has been utilized since her return to the promotion.Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that Bella's return has already been overshadowed by AJ Lee. He suggested that WWE should have made sure Bella was over with fans before bringing Lee back to the company.&quot;Once we get Nikki over, okay, let's bring AJ Lee, but the fact they bring Nikki Bella in and literally weeks later they're bringing AJ Lee in, nobody's gonna get over, and you know why, here's the big picture, Chris [Featherstone], I was gonna say before, there's no focus on anybody,&quot; he said. Trick 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇨🇾☝️ @TrickWaLINKAsuka knocks off Nikki Bella. Love this side of Asuka..nobody is ready. #WWERaw #Asuka #NikkiBella #NobodyIsReadyNikki Bella recently teased making a major change to her character. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for her moving forward on RAW.