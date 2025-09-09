“Nobody’s gonna get over” - Triple H brought back WWE Hall of Famer to bury on RAW, suggests former head writer (Exclusive)

WWE has seen some major returns ever since Triple H took control of the creative team in 2022. The King of Kings has brought several superstars back to the company, with the biggest of them being the returns of CM Punk, Nikki Bella, and AJ Lee.

However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo criticized The Game, as he claimed that Triple H brought Nikki Bella back only to bury her on the roster. Bella, who's a WWE Hall of Famer, made her return to the ring at Evolution 2025 and recently challenged Becky Lynch for her Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris.

Russo was speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW, where he questioned why WWE brought Nikki Bella back. He said that Nikki only recently returned to the promotion, and without putting her over completely, The Game brought back AJ Lee just to get a pop from the crowd.

"Did they bring Nikki Bella to put people over? This is the problem I have with them. this is why Triple H is the King of Pops. Bro, they just brought Nikki Bella back. So, you bring Nikki Bella back, that was a pretty big deal. Nikki was gone for a while, bro, get Nikki over first," Russo said.

He added that Triple H should've brought AJ Lee back once the creative team had spent enough time getting Nikki over.

"Once we get Nikki over, okay, let's bring AJ Lee, but the fact they bring Nikki Bella in and literally weeks later they're bringing AJ Lee in, nobody's gonna get over, and you know why, here's the big picture, Chris [Featherstone], I was gonna say before, there's no focus on anybody," Russo added.

Nikki Bella hasn't had a long-term feud since returning to the company. Following her loss to Becky at Clash in Paris, she got into an altercation with Asuka on this week's episode of RAW. The two met in the ring later on, but the Hall of Famer ultimately lost to The Empress of Tomorrow.

