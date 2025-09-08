Nikki Bella teases major change following title match loss

WWE star Nikki Bella recently teased a major change following her title match loss at Clash in Paris. The veteran challenged Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at the PLE in France but came up short.

Speaking on the Nikki & Brie Show, the former champion shared that she was adapting her style to the modern era. Nikki Bella noted that she changed her style after she broke her neck in the past, but she wanted to get back to being more of a powerhouse in the ring.

"I’ve always been more known as a powerhouse and that slightly changed when I came back from my broken neck, so in that way, I had to change, you know, some of my move set and change, you know, what I was doing in my craft and now I know I’m going to do that again," she said.

The veteran stated that she initially wanted to keep the gimmick that made her popular, but now wants to make some alterations following her return.

"That was my mindset and you know me. I’m a marketing machine, so I wanted to keep what was marketable, what people recognized me as, but now being in it, I’m actually wanting to kind of change her a little bit," she added. [H/T: Wrestling News]

You can check out the video below:

Nikki Bella is in town for tonight's edition of WWE RAW and shared on social media today that it was a journey for her to make it to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Vince Russo reacts to Nikki Bella's WWE return

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently commented on Nikki Bella's return to the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo claimed that the 41-year-old didn't fit the women's roster at all. He suggested that Netflix wanted star power on RAW, and that is why she returned to WWE.

"Bro, I don't think she fits the women's roster at all. But I think this is what we've been talking about all along. Those numbers on Netflix continue to go down. Netflix, they want star power, bro. They don't know Giulia, the don't know the girl with the ram horns. They think Lyra Valkyria stinks. That's why Nikki was brought back into the fold. Only reason, bro," said Vince Russo.

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Nikki Bella following her loss to Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris.

