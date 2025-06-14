Possible reason why WWE brought back Nikki Bella (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Nikki Bella's return to the company. The star was on RAW this past Monday.

During her RAW return, Bella spoke about some of the impressive talent in the locker room and how proud she was to see the women competing at the highest level. However, Nikki was interrupted by Liv Morgan, who was irate after being left out. The two women exchanged insults, leading to Liv planting Bella with the Oblivion.

On a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo mentioned that WWE brought back Nikki Bella to get some ratings. He noted that the new women like Giulia, Lyra Valkyria, and Stephanie Vaquer were not helping the ratings. The veteran writer felt Netflix might have pushed the creative to get an established star into the fold to push the viewership.

"Bro, I don't think she fits the women's roster at all. But I think this is what we've been talking about all along. Those numbers on Netflix continue to go down. Netflix, they want star power, bro. They don't know Giulia, the don't know the girl with the ram horns. They think Lyra Valkyria stinks. That's why Nikki was brought back into the fold. Only reason, bro." [From 9:53 onwards]

After this week's unprovoked attack, Nikki Bella could be on a collision course with Liv. It will be interesting to see how WWE books this storyline in the coming weeks.

