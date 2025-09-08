Nikki Bella shares personal update ahead of WWE RAW

By JP David
Modified Sep 08, 2025 10:42 GMT
Nikki Bella is a WWE Hall of Famer. (Photo: WWE.com)
Nikki Bella is a WWE Hall of Famer. (Photo: WWE.com)

Nikki Bella is set to appear on Monday's episode of WWE RAW in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Hall of Famer shared a personal update after arriving in Cream City.

Ad

After losing to Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris, Nikki was in a backstage segment featuring IYO SKY, Asuka and Kairi Sane. It's unclear if her next feud will be against one of them, but she seems to be back on a full-time basis with another appearance.

The two-time Divas Champion shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, over the weekend that she'll be on this week's RAW. She didn't make any updates on what's next for her, considering Lynch has entered a feud with AJ Lee as part of the Seth Rollins-CM Punk storyline.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a post on her Instagram stories, Nikki Bella revealed that she was already in Milwaukee and preparing for RAW. Bella also shared that she went through a lot to get to Wisconsin, though she didn't elaborate on the obstacles she had to endure.

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

"Well, that was a long day. Finally made it to Milwaukee," Nikki wrote.
Nikki Bella shared this on her IG stories. (Photo: @nikkigarcia on IG)
Nikki Bella shared this on her IG stories. (Photo: @nikkigarcia on IG)

With Becky Lynch-AJ Lee and IYO SKY-Stephanie Vaquer being the main feuds on RAW ahead of Wrestlepalooza, it'll be interesting to see what's in store for Nikki Bella.

Ad

Nikki Bella and Wade Barrett back on good terms after misunderstanding

There were some mistakes during Nikki Bella's match against Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris. Wade Barrett had some things to say about Nikki, who responded to it on her podcast with Brie Bella.

Barrett shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they have sorted things out and have spoken privately. It was a simple misunderstanding and doesn't need to be blown out of proportion. He even called out fans who had a lot of hateful comments for Nikki.

Ad
"Great news, fight fans.. @NikkiAndBrie and I have spoken, we’ve smoothed things over, and I’ve graciously been allowed back into the Bella Army. Fully paid-up member since FCW 2008 🤝🏻🍷 A difference of perspective - to which we are all entitled - but to be clear, some of the personal abuse that gets sent to Nikki on here is reprehensible and completely out of line, so let’s cut that out immediately," Barrett tweeted.
Ad

Barrett is currently on a break from commentary, which was also surrounded by false reports. He asked for some time off and was granted, with Michael Cole and Corey Graves calling both RAW and SmackDown. Joe Tessitore is also on hiatus as he fulfills his obligation for ESPN.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by JP David
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications