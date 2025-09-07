Nikki Bella issues public apology to Wade Barrett amid ongoing WWE controversy

The real-life issue between WWE icons Nikki Bella and Wade Barrett has officially come to an end. Nikki also issued an apology to Barrett.The controversy between Nikki and Barrett started after the WWE color commentator made some comments about The Fearless One during her singles match against Becky Lynch. He claimed that the Hall of Famer was desperate to prove that she could still compete with current generation stars.Nikki Bella later expressed that she was upset with Barrett's criticism of her and wanted to confront him, but the former Intercontinental Champion allegedly avoided her on RAW. Later, the 45-year-old star addressed the situation in a tweet, claiming it wasn't true. In a follow-up tweet, he revealed that they had a conversation and had settled their differences.Now, Nikki Bella has also issued an official apology to Wade Barrett, quoting his tweet and claiming she loved their conversation, and apologizing for not coming to him first before expressing her feelings on the matter on Brie Bella's podcast. She also sent her best wishes to Wade before he went on hiatus.&quot;Lol yes great news! Sorry been off X this week. Thank you Stu!!! This all has been so wild!! Sorry for not coming to you first before chatting with Brie on the pod. Was not expecting any of this. You know how much love I have for you and loved our chat! So excited for you! Enjoy that well deserved time off,&quot; she wrote on X.Nikki Bella may not get a title rematch in WWENikki Bella faced Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash in Paris. The Hall of Famer delivered a stellar performance but fell short in beating the Man.Lynch used her heel tactics to retain her title, as she rolled up Nikki and pinned the legend to win the bout. Many expected them to compete in a rematch. However, it now appears that she might not get her title rematch anytime soon, as AJ Lee returned on SmackDown and attacked The Man for insulting her husband, CM Punk.Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk and AJ Lee is expected to be announced for Wrestlepalooza. Moreover, upon her comeback, Lee lifted the Women's Intercontinental Title, hinting at her potential goal of pursuing the gold. Therefore, Nikki might not get her rematch against The Man.It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the Hall of Famer in the coming weeks.